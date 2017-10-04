Rock River Valley Blood Clinic says blood donations for Vegas vi - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rock River Valley Blood Clinic says blood donations for Vegas victims is being met

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The Rock River Valley Blood Center says at this point the need for blood in Vegas is being met, but the area will likely need more blood in the future. The RRBVC says the best thing 
you can do is give on a regular basis. 

"it's an ongoing thing. We need donors to donate every 8 weeks. Every 12 weeks if they can and just come in on a regular basis, not because there's something tragic happening immediately that moment, but because tragic things happen all the time."

Said RRVBC Marketing and PR Manager Jennifer Bowman 

You can schedule an appointment any time with the blood center. 

