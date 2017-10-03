Handful of democratic candidates for Illinois Governor face off in open forum

On Tuesday night, five democratic candidates for Illinois Governor squared off at Northern Illinois University for an open forum.

When it comes to Illinois' Transportation Infrastructure, here's how those candidates weighed in.

"I'm for expanding the expansion of rail systems throughout Illinois," said Bob Daiber. "I'd like to see further expansion of high speed rail in the United States overall."

"Right now my plan is as Governor to sit down and meet with all the leaders in the railway industry here in Illinois to work out a feasible plan that works for everybody in Illinois," said Tio Hardiman.

"We can invest in solutions around rail transportation, bottle necks in Chicago area," said Chris Kennedy. "Open up access to O'Hare airport. Fix the transportation along the Mississippi River in ways that are self financing."

"First and foremost we need to keep our construction and our union workers working in this state," said Alex Paterakis. "We need to fully invest our efforts into bridge, roadways."

"We need to invest in Mass Transit everywhere," said Daniel Biss. "Yes high speed rail to connect the metropolitan areas in Illinois. But not just the L in Chicago, but the bus systems that absolutely cause mid size cities just like this one to thrive and to create economic opportunities."

And when it comes to finding the right formula to fix the state's schools, here's how those same candidates weighed in.

"I do support the progressive tax to help fund the schools statewide," said Hardiman. "We have a whole state to deal with out here."

"Every state rep, every state senator knows we should pay for our schools with a progressive income ta," said Kennedy. "100% of them know it."

"We have these broken promises from legislators on where our taxes are going and that needs to change," said Paterakis. "And through new sources of revenue such as legalization of cannabis I would like that to fund 100% of education."

"We need a progressive income tax to bring in more revenue to the state, fix our school funding formula, and to bring down property taxes," said Biss. "All of which we can do, all of which already happens in some states."

"Way back in 1992 I ran for the legislature and I said in that campaign that we need to move from a property tax system to an income tax system," said Daiber. "And the fastest way to do it was to make designation tax for education. "