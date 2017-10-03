Beneficial rain arriving early Wednesday, and later this week

Nearly two weeks has passed since Rockford measured meaningful rainfall. A more active weather pattern will keep rain in the forecast for the rest of the work week.

The first round of rain arrives late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The showers and a few storms will be scattered, so not all areas will pick up heavier rainfall. In general, however, most locations should see around a 1/4" of rain, with spots getting a 1/2" or more where the heavier brief downpours pass through. Much of the rain arrives very early Wednesday morning, with the weather drying up after 9 am Wednesday.

You can track the rainfall through your neighborhood with our Interactive Radar; click here.

Be aware of the wet weather for the morning commute to work and when sending the kids off to school. Have a rain jacket handy for the soggy weather.

More rain is expected Thursday evening and Friday evening into Saturday morning. Between the three rounds of rain, 1 1/2" total is possible, with some locations south of I-88 where more frequent heavier rain tracks could see up to 2" of rain. The heaviest round of rain for our area looks to be late Friday night into Saturday morning.