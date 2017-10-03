Freeport Downtown Development Foundation opens new location

The ribbon is cut for the Freeport Downtown Development Foundation's new location.

The foundation found a new home in downtown.



It means it will have over 600-square feet more space than the last location.



They say this new office space will help them accommodate the growth they've had in the last couple of years.



"I'm most excited about the growth that has been taking place," said Danielle Rogers, the executive director of the foundation. "I mean this opportunity wouldn't be available if it weren't for the progressive board that we have and the momentum going in downtown. It's really exciting to see all that happening."

Their new location is at 101 W. Main Street in Freeport.