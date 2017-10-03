Annual Academy Expo returns for area students Wednesday

For the 6th year in a row students will get special hands on career experience at an academy expo.

Alignment Rockford is hosting the expo Wednesday.

It lets high school freshmen meet face-to-face with businesses to explore potential careers.

It also helps students make an academy selection that they'll follow through the course of high school.

Whether they're interested in the medical field, in industry or law there are hundreds of career opportunities.

The expo runs the entire school day on Wednesday at Mercyhealth Sportscore 2 in Loves Park.