Virtual reality shows Rockford teens deadly consequences of texting and driving

Texting and driving is one of the most dangerous things a person can do behind the wheel.

On Tuesday students at East and Auburn High School got to see the dangers of that first hand.

The PEERS Foundation held simulations of distracted driving crashes. Students put virtual goggles on which simulated driving a car and then tried to text behind the wheel. Some were shocked in a matter of seconds how easy it was to get in a crash.

"I think it's a really cool idea. It's really good for teenagers especially to learn it since like we all kinda use our phones a lot of the time so like for this to like actually be here it's like a really good opportunity for all of us to realize how important it is to not text and drive," said Maddie Taylor, a senior at East High School.

The group is hosting another distracted driving simulation Thursday.