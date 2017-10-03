Lots of local golfers heading to Sectionals

The high school golf playoffs teed off with Regional play Tuesday. Several golfers from the Rockford area punched a ticket to next week's Sectionals.

3-A DeKalb Regional

DeKalb's Jack Paeglow shot a 69 to take home individual Medalist honors, and the Barbs also won the team title. Hononegah and Guilford advanced as teams. The NIC-10 will have plenty of individual golfers competing at next week's Sectional, including Auburn's Joe Rock, Jack Alexander and Adam Kuhar; Belvidere North's Bennett Baker, Jake Dykstra and Nathan Lendman; Harlem's Austin Young, Dylan Connelly and Jacob Seibold; and East's Jack Masters.

1-A Aquin Regional

Winnebago's Marcus Smith shot a 75 to take home individual Medalist honors, while Fulton takes home the team title. Galena and Winnebago advanced as teams. Other golfers from the area advancing to next week's Sectional include Stockton's Alex Staver, Aquin's Javier Jazo and Brock Theisen, Forreston's Andrew Bratina and Christian Groenewald, Pearl City's Logan Gassman and Eastland's Kaden Henze.

1-A Byron Regional

Byron's Jon Silvers and Rockford Christian's Owen Hultman needed 22 holes to decide a winner, after they shot identical 77s through 18. Silvers won in a four-hole playoff to take home Medalist honors. Rockford Christian won the team title by nine strokes. Byron finished in second place, while Rockford Lutheran took third to advance to Sectionals.

2-A Harvard Regional

Boylan finished in second place behind Prairie Ridge to advance to next week's Sectional. Several area golfers also punched a ticket to next week's tournament, including Freeport's Deven Stewart, Gannon Ruckman, Zach Stricker, Andrew Bastian and Jacob Withrow; Stillman Valley's Reece Gatz, Tim Marcum and Evan Christenson; and Belvidere's Larry Larson.