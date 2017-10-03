New numbers show domestic violence is up in Rockford

At least four people were murdered in Winnebago County last year as a result of domestic violence, according to the 17th Circuit Court.

And area leaders say the problem is getting worse.

"We're still dealing with a huge number of abusers both men and women in our community who think it's okay to be abusive with the person they supposedly love the most in life," said Remedies Vice President Karen Gill.

Already this year, the city says it's responded to more than 3,600 incidents of domestic violence.

Calls that make up nearly 30 percent of the city's violent crime.

According to Rockford, more than 1,400 orders of protection have been filed as of August.

"This is happening every day in our homes," said Gill.

It's this kind of trend that has advocates and the city taking a different approach to the problem.

This fall , Remedies Renewing Lives is teaming up with police to work with officers on how to respond to domestic violence.

"Being able to look that victim in the eye and say do you realize how much danger you are in for being killed by your abuser," said Gill.

Remedies says the victim will also be put into direct contact with help, something that hasn't been happening.

"You don't just give her a piece of paper with Remedies phone number on it, you put her on the phone, right there on the scene, to talk to an advocate

Immediate intervention the city says should help reduce overall domestic violence and possibly save lives.

"It's so critical for our officers who are right there on the scene, officers who are responding in the heat of the moment, have the training to work with and help and assist those individuals who are victims," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Helping victims... one call at a time.