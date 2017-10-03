FNF Week 6 Top 13 Poll

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. throughout the high school football season, join the WREX sports team as we talk high school football on Facebook Live. We'll have our Top 13 poll, which features only teams from our viewing area in the NIC-10, NUIC Upstate, NUIC Northwest, Big Northern, NAC and NIB-12. We'll also reveal our upcoming Game of the Week and our Player of the Week from the previous Friday night.

Here's our Week 6 Top 13 poll, regardless of class.

13. East E-Rabs (4-2) - The E-Rabs return to our poll this week, as they're tied for second place in the NIC-10 and winners of three straight games against Harlem, Guilford and Freeport. East is one win away from that crucial #5 total for the postseason, and they'll take on RPS 205 rival Jefferson in Week 7.

12. Winnebago Indians (5-1) - Bryce Bryden and his 'Bago crew have won two in a row by double digits, a big response after losing to Genoa-Kingston in Week 4. The Indians visit Rockford Christian, a matchup of two high-powered offenses, in Week 7.

11. Genoa-Kingston Cogs (5-1) - The Cogs are riding a four-game winning streak and lighting up the scoreboard during that stretch, scoring 49, 42, 35, and 49 points in each of their last four games. They're home for a huge BNC clash against 6-0 Dixon this week.

10. Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz (4-2) - EPC returned to the win column last week, snapping a two-game losing streak with a 40-0 shutout of Galena on the road. They're back in Pearl City for their home finale against West Carroll, a matchup of two 4-2 teams.

9. Aquin Bulldogs (5-1) - Jonah Diemer and the Bulldogs offense keeps humming right along as Aquin comfortably defeated Orangeville on Homecoming night in Freeport. Aquin is one win away from clinching a playoff spot, and they will be on the road at River Ridge in Week 7.

8. DeKalb Barbs (5-1) - DeKalb took its first loss of the year against Morris in a Big 12 clash of undefeated teams, but the Barbs are still in great position to return to the postseason well equipped to go on another deep Fall run. They host Ottawa in Week 7.

7. Dakota Indians (5-1) - Joe Free's crew held down the fort defensively against West Carroll, as the Indians won a 10-8 thriller on a last-second field goal to hang on to a share of 2nd place in the NUIC Northwest standings. They visit the Amboy-LaMoille co-op in Week 7.

6. Dixon Dukes (6-0) - Stillman Valley gave the Dukes all they could handle, but in the end, Dixon remains undefeated and continues to put up prolific offensive numbers as they remain tied for first place in the Big Northern. A big test looms this week against Genoa-Kingston.

5. Forreston Cardinals (5-1) - After scoring just 14 points in their lone loss of the year, the Cardinals have scored 40, 30, 50, and 40 points in their last four games, respectively. Something about round numbers for the defending champions, but they're all wins. They hit the road for Galena this week.

4. Hononegah Indians (6-0) - Ryan VanSchelven filled the highlight reel with seven total touchdowns last week, six through the air and one on the ground. The Indians are back home in Week 7 for the biggest NIC-10 game of the season - a battle of undefeated teams against Auburn.

3. Auburn Knights (6-0) - Whoever goes down to injury, Auburn seems to find a capable replacement as the Knights fight the injury bug and remain perfect at the top of the NIC-10. They put their perfect record on the line against Hononegah in Rockton.

2. Byron Tigers (6-0) - Sure, the running game overwhelms opponents, but the Tigers' defense is also dominant - allowing less than 20 points in five of their six games. Byron is in the postseason with six wins, with three more games to play and a shot at a conference title. Mendota is up next.

1. Lena-Winslow Panthers (6-0) - Since allowing 20 points in Week 1 to West Carroll, the Panthers' defense has allowed 32 total points in the past five games. They've already clinched a playoff berth, and three regular season games stand between them and the postseason. Mooseheart is up next.