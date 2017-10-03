Copy-FNF Week 5 Top 13 Poll

Every Tuesday at 7 p.m. throughout the high school football season, join the WREX sports team as we talk high school football on Facebook Live. We'll have our Top 13 poll, which features only teams from our viewing area in the NIC-10, NUIC Upstate, NUIC Northwest, Big Northern, NAC and NIB-12. We'll also reveal our upcoming Game of the Week and our Player of the Week from the previous Friday night.

Here's our Week 5 Top 13 poll, regardless of class.

13. North Boone Vikings (3-2) - North Boone returns to our Top 13 rankings after an explosive offensive effort from Britton Morris in a shootout win over Rockford Christian in Week 5. The Vikings can surpass their win total from last year when they visit Rockford Lutheran in Week 6.

12. Winnebago Indians (4-1) - Bryce Bryden and the 'Bago offense bounced back in a big way from their first loss of the year, scoring 58 points against Oregon to remain tied for second place in the Big Northern. They visit Rock Falls in Week 6.

11. Genoa-Kingston Cogs (4-1) - Payton Phillips continues to motor the Cogs' offense which has scored 126 total points in three straight victories. GK looks to continue that hot stretch of play on the road at Rockford Christian in Week 6.

10. Eastland-Pearl City Wildcatz (3-2) - EPC outscored its first three opponents by a 144-7, but their high-powered offense has been grounded to a halt in two straight losses, scoring a total of 24 points in losses to Forreston and Lena-Winslow. They'll try to rebound at winless Galena this week.

9. Aquin Bulldogs (4-1) - The Bulldogs' crossover game in a Northwest-Upstate matchup with Forreston saw Aquin take its first loss of the year, but they're still owning a share of first place in their division standings. They welcome a 3-2 Orangeville team to Freeport in Week 6.

8. Dakota Indians (4-1) - Save their shutout loss to Forreston, the Indians have posted double-digit victories in all four of their wins this year. They host a hot West Carroll team this week that has won four in a row, and these two teams are tied for second place in the NUIC Northwest standings.

7. DeKalb Barbs (5-0) - 160-58: that's DeKalb's scoring line this year through five games as they blow out opponents with regularity to assume pole position in the NI Big 12 East. They share that top spot with Morris, and those two teams meet in a pivotal Week 6 clash.

6. Dixon Dukes (5-0) - The Dukes stepped out of conference play this week for a road test at Woodstock, and had no problems continuing their prolific scoring attack, hanging 44 points and improving to 5-0 to keep up with Byron in the BNC title chase. Dixon is back home against Stillman Valley in Week 6.

5. Forreston Cardinals (4-1) - The defending 1-A state champions have responded resoundingly since their Week 2 loss to Lena-Winslow, outscoring their last three opponents by 120-27. The Cardinals can push their win streak to four games at home this week against East Dubuque.

4. Hononegah Indians (5-0) - Belvidere North gave the Indians a scare in Week 5, but Hononegah hung on for a five-point victory to continue their perfect start to the season. Their two-game road trip in Boone County continues against Belvidere this week before they return home to Rockton.

3. Auburn Knights (5-0) - "Next man up" continues to be the refrain for Auburn - they lost their starting quarterback, and still erupted for a 50+ point effort in Week 5 to remain perfect. As they try to return to optimal health for a deep Fall run, they host Jefferson in Week 6 to keep pace in the NIC-10 title race.

2. Byron Tigers (5-0) - Resistance is futile against this ground-and-pound running game - the Tigers' lowest scoring total in a game this season is 35 points. Byron shares the top of the BNC with Dixon at 5-0, and is on the road at Oregon in Week 6.

1. Lena-Winslow Panthers (5-0) - Rahveon Valentine ran into the history books against EPC, eclipsing the 3,000 rushing yards mark in his illustrious Panthers career. His squad is now 5-0, alone in first place in the NUIC Northwest, allowing just over 10 points per game. They host Amboy-LaMoille in Week 6.