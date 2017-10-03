Internationally-recognized author Lew Bayer to talk civility at Rockford event

Lew Bayer, an internationally-known author and civility expert, will be in Rockford on Oct. 10 to talk about civil behavior in the workplace.

It is an event being put on by the Rockford Chamber of Commerce and the local group 815 Choose Civility.

Bayer is the CEO of the multinational civility training group Civility Experts, Inc. She is now a 10-time published author and serves as the Director of the National Civility Center.

Her conversation, which will be held from 8-11 a.m. at Regents Hall on the campus of Rockford University, will focus on local businesses and the importance of respect and civility in the workplace. This workshop will highlight how civility at work can increase profitability, retention, and engagement. The workshop content is based on research and insight captured in Bayer's newest book The 30% Solution.

Tickets for the event are $20 apiece