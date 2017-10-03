Mother, son charged in Roscoe burglary

A mother and son were arrested Monday night after police say they were found stealing items out of a Winnebago County home.

Deanna Arlow, 56, and Joseph Amsbaugh, 35, both of Machesney Park, have each been charged with burglary and resisting arrest.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to a duplex under construction in the 9400 block of Romeldale Lane in Roscoe around 10 p.m. Monday on a report of suspects removing appliances out of the building.

Arlow and Amsbaugh were both placed under arrest at that location.

Police say they also recovered stolen property from burglaries in Loves Park, Winnebago County, Ogle County, Boone County, Stephenson County and Rock County, Wisconsin during the investigation.

Investigations in the surrounding jurisdictions are now pending.

The pair are being held in the Winnebago County Jail.