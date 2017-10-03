Golden Apple nominations now open

The school year is now more than a month old.
Do you know an outstanding teacher in the Stateline who should be recognized? Then you can nominate them for a Golden Apple Award.
Nominees are now being accepted for pre-k through 5th grade teachers.
Parents, students, former students or members of the community can nominate a teacher.
Click here to nominate a teacher
The deadline to nominate someone is October 16.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.