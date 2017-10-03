Golden Apple nominations now open - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Golden Apple nominations now open

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect

The school year is now more than a month old. 

Do you know an outstanding teacher in the Stateline who should be recognized? Then you can nominate them for a Golden Apple Award. 

Nominees are now being accepted for pre-k through 5th grade teachers. 

Parents, students, former students or members of the community can nominate a teacher. 

Click here to nominate a teacher

The deadline to nominate someone is October 16. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.