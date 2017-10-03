Durbin calls for tougher gun laws after Las Vegas shooting

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin spoke out Tuesday, calling for tougher gun control in wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Durbin said today that "congress is complicit in gun violence if it continues it's course of inaction". He went on to challenge his fellow senators to find a reasonable gun control solution that still honors the 2nd Amendment.

"Can we protect the 2nd Amendment rights of every American, yet draw reasonable lines at the types of weapons that are being sold and say that there are some that have no legitimate legal purpose?" Durbin (D) asked.

We can’t let this happen, shrug our shoulders and say, “well we just can’t do anything about this gun violence.” Yes, we can. — Dick Durbin (@DickDurbin) October 3, 2017

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was found dead in his Mandalay Bay hotel room with 23 weapons. Authorities found 19 more guns at one of his homes.

Investigators are still trying to figure out why Paddock opened fire on the concert crowd Sunday night, killing 59 people and injuring over 500 others.