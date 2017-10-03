New AP High School Football Poll - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

New AP High School Football Poll

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Class 8A
School                                              W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lincoln-Way  East  (9)          (6-0)      90      1     
  2.  Maine  South                            (5-1)      79      2     
  3.  Loyola                                      (5-1)      66      4     
  4.  Marist                                      (6-0)      62      5     
  5.  Barrington                              (6-0)      45      8     
  (tie)  Homewood-Flossmoor        (5-1)      45      3     
  7.  Huntley                                    (5-1)      37      9     
  8.  Naperville  Central              (5-1)      26      7     
  9.  Stevenson                                (5-1)      16      10   
10.  Hinsdale  Central                  (5-1)      12      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 7, Lyons 5, South Elgin 3, Bolingbrook 2. 

Class 7A
School                                            W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  East  St.  Louis  (6)            (5-1)      92      2     
  2.  Lake  Zurich  (3)                  (6-0)      90      1     
  3.  Glenbard  West                      (5-1)      80      3     
  4.  Normal  Community  (1)        (6-0)      71      4     
  5.  Batavia                                  (6-0)      58      5     
  6.  Hoffman  Estates                  (6-0)      47      T6   
  7.  Rockford  Auburn                  (6-0)      37      8     
  8.  St.  Charles  North              (5-1)      29      9     
  9.  St.  Rita                                (4-2)      20      T6   
10.  Lincoln-Way  Central          (5-1)      8        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Chicago Mt. Carmel 5, Willowbrook 3, Jacobs 3, Lincoln Park 2, Hononegah 2, Benet 2, Belleville West 1.

Class 6A
School                                                            W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Prairie  Ridge  (11)                            (6-0)    110    1     
  2.  Nazareth                                                (6-0)    95      3     
  3.  Sacred  Heart-Griffin  (Spr.)          (5-1)    84      4     
  4.  Crete-Monee                                          (5-1)    75      5     
  5.  Cary-Grove                                            (4-2)    61      6     
  6.  DeKalb                                                    (5-1)    55      2     
  7.  Normal  West                                          (5-1)    51      7     
  8.  Lakes  Community                                  (6-0)    30      9     
  9.  Peoria  Central                                    (4-2)    13      NR   
10.  Montini                                                  (4-2)    10      10   
   Others receiving votes: Providence 9, Lemont 7, Marmion 2, St. Laurence 2, Riverside-Brookfield 1. 

Class 5A
School                                      W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Phillips  (9)                  (6-0)    98      1     
  2.  Sterling  (1)                  (6-0)    91      2     
  3.  Highland                          (6-0)    76      3     
  4.  Dunlap                              (6-0)    75      4     
  5.  Antioch                            (6-0)    55      7     
  6.  Centralia                        (5-1)    36      8     
  7.  Hillcrest                        (5-1)    34      9     
  8.  Decatur  MacArthur        (5-1)    29      5     
  (tie)Washington                  (4-2)    29      6     
10.  Morton                              (5-1)    15      10   
   Others receiving votes: Rochelle 7, Triad 2, Rich Central 2, Payton 1. 

Class 4A
School                                    W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Rochester  (10)            (6-0)      100    1     
  2.  Morris                            (6-0)      86      4     
  3.  Herscher                        (6-0)      80      2     
  4.  Johnsburg                      (6-0)      71      3     
  5.  Dixon                              (6-0)      55      5     
  6.  Althoff  Catholic        (5-1)      45      6     
  7.  Effingham                      (5-1)      33      7     
  8.  Raby                                (6-0)      19      10   
  (tie)Coal  City                  (5-1)      19      9     
10.  Herrin                            (5-1)      15      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Rock Island Alleman 14, Taylorville 9, Genoa-Kingston 4. 

Class 3A
School                                                            W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  IC  Catholic  (8)                                  (5-1)      96      1     
  2.  Tolono  Unity  (2)                                (6-0)      91      2     
  3.  Williamsville                                      (6-0)      80      4     
  4.  Byron                                                      (6-0)      66      5     
  5.  Decatur  St.  Teresa                            (6-0)      48      7     
  6.  Carlinville                                          (6-0)      44      6     
  7.  Monticello                                            (5-1)      43      3     
  8.  Elmwood-Brimfield                              (6-0)      39      8     
  9.  Bloomington  Central  Catholic        (5-1)      15      9     
10.  Vandalia                                                (5-1)      7        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Watseka Coop 6, Fairfield 6, Peotone 3, Anna-Jonesboro 3, Wilmington 2, Newton 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                              W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Sterling  Newman  (9)                            (6-0)      98      1     
  2.  Farmington                                              (6-0)      87      2     
  3.  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley  (1)        (6-0)      78      3     
  4.  Hamilton  West  Hancock                        (6-0)      65      4     
  5.  Downs  Tri-Valley                                  (5-1)      53      6     
  6.  Westville                                                (6-0)      48      5     
  7.  Rockridge                                                (5-1)      39      8     
  8.  Maroa-Forsyth                                        (5-1)      38      9     
  9.  Orion                                                        (5-1)      12      NR   
10.  Fieldcrest                                              (5-1)      8        NR   
   Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 7, Alton Marquette 6, Bismarck-Henning 4, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, Chicago (Hope) Academy 2, Trenton Wesclin 2, Clifton Central 1.

Class 1A
School                                                          W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lena-Winslow  (8)                              (6-0)      95      1     
  2.  Tuscola  (1)                                        (6-0)      89      2     
  3.  Forreston  (1)                                    (5-1)      81      3     
  4.  Mt.  Sterling  (Brown  County)        (6-0)      64      4     
  5.  Annawan-Wethersfield                      (5-1)      49      7     
  6.  Shelbyville                                        (5-1)      42      8     
  7.  Carrollton                                          (6-0)      39      10   
  8.  Ottawa  Marquette                              (5-1)      26      9     
  9.  Athens                                                  (5-1)      16      5     
10.  Fulton                                                  (4-2)      15      6     
(tie)  Red  Hill                                          (6-0)      15      NR   
   Others receiving votes: Aquin 8, Eastland-Pearl City 7, Princeville 4. 

