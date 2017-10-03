New AP High School Football Poll

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lincoln-Way East (9) (6-0) 90 1
2. Maine South (5-1) 79 2
3. Loyola (5-1) 66 4
4. Marist (6-0) 62 5
5. Barrington (6-0) 45 8
(tie) Homewood-Flossmoor (5-1) 45 3
7. Huntley (5-1) 37 9
8. Naperville Central (5-1) 26 7
9. Stevenson (5-1) 16 10
10. Hinsdale Central (5-1) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 7, Lyons 5, South Elgin 3, Bolingbrook 2.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (6) (5-1) 92 2
2. Lake Zurich (3) (6-0) 90 1
3. Glenbard West (5-1) 80 3
4. Normal Community (1) (6-0) 71 4
5. Batavia (6-0) 58 5
6. Hoffman Estates (6-0) 47 T6
7. Rockford Auburn (6-0) 37 8
8. St. Charles North (5-1) 29 9
9. St. Rita (4-2) 20 T6
10. Lincoln-Way Central (5-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago Mt. Carmel 5, Willowbrook 3, Jacobs 3, Lincoln Park 2, Hononegah 2, Benet 2, Belleville West 1.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Prairie Ridge (11) (6-0) 110 1
2. Nazareth (6-0) 95 3
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Spr.) (5-1) 84 4
4. Crete-Monee (5-1) 75 5
5. Cary-Grove (4-2) 61 6
6. DeKalb (5-1) 55 2
7. Normal West (5-1) 51 7
8. Lakes Community (6-0) 30 9
9. Peoria Central (4-2) 13 NR
10. Montini (4-2) 10 10
Others receiving votes: Providence 9, Lemont 7, Marmion 2, St. Laurence 2, Riverside-Brookfield 1.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Phillips (9) (6-0) 98 1
2. Sterling (1) (6-0) 91 2
3. Highland (6-0) 76 3
4. Dunlap (6-0) 75 4
5. Antioch (6-0) 55 7
6. Centralia (5-1) 36 8
7. Hillcrest (5-1) 34 9
8. Decatur MacArthur (5-1) 29 5
(tie)Washington (4-2) 29 6
10. Morton (5-1) 15 10
Others receiving votes: Rochelle 7, Triad 2, Rich Central 2, Payton 1.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (10) (6-0) 100 1
2. Morris (6-0) 86 4
3. Herscher (6-0) 80 2
4. Johnsburg (6-0) 71 3
5. Dixon (6-0) 55 5
6. Althoff Catholic (5-1) 45 6
7. Effingham (5-1) 33 7
8. Raby (6-0) 19 10
(tie)Coal City (5-1) 19 9
10. Herrin (5-1) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Rock Island Alleman 14, Taylorville 9, Genoa-Kingston 4.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. IC Catholic (8) (5-1) 96 1
2. Tolono Unity (2) (6-0) 91 2
3. Williamsville (6-0) 80 4
4. Byron (6-0) 66 5
5. Decatur St. Teresa (6-0) 48 7
6. Carlinville (6-0) 44 6
7. Monticello (5-1) 43 3
8. Elmwood-Brimfield (6-0) 39 8
9. Bloomington Central Catholic (5-1) 15 9
10. Vandalia (5-1) 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Watseka Coop 6, Fairfield 6, Peotone 3, Anna-Jonesboro 3, Wilmington 2, Newton 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Sterling Newman (9) (6-0) 98 1
2. Farmington (6-0) 87 2
3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) (6-0) 78 3
4. Hamilton West Hancock (6-0) 65 4
5. Downs Tri-Valley (5-1) 53 6
6. Westville (6-0) 48 5
7. Rockridge (5-1) 39 8
8. Maroa-Forsyth (5-1) 38 9
9. Orion (5-1) 12 NR
10. Fieldcrest (5-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 7, Alton Marquette 6, Bismarck-Henning 4, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, Chicago (Hope) Academy 2, Trenton Wesclin 2, Clifton Central 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (8) (6-0) 95 1
2. Tuscola (1) (6-0) 89 2
3. Forreston (1) (5-1) 81 3
4. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (6-0) 64 4
5. Annawan-Wethersfield (5-1) 49 7
6. Shelbyville (5-1) 42 8
7. Carrollton (6-0) 39 10
8. Ottawa Marquette (5-1) 26 9
9. Athens (5-1) 16 5
10. Fulton (4-2) 15 6
(tie) Red Hill (6-0) 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Aquin 8, Eastland-Pearl City 7, Princeville 4.
