Rockford toddler shot in leg still recovering in hospital

Police on the scene of a drive-by shooting on N. Sunset Ave.

Authorities say a young girl is in the hospital recovering after being shot during a drive-by shooting Monday night.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to the 600 block of North Sunset Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Monday on a report of a shooting.

A 30-year-old woman was sitting on her front porch with her 3-year-old daughter when a vehicle drove by in a dark SUV and a suspect fired a gun at them.

The girl was shot in the leg. Police say she is in stable condition and recovering in the hospital after surgery last night. The woman was grazed by a bullet on her leg and suffered minor injuries.

No other information about potential suspects has been released at this time.

Police ask anyone with information about this crime to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.