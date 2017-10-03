Kinzinger holds Veterans Day card drive for LaSalle home for vets

A lawmaker has come up with a way for you to say thank you to the men and women who've served our country on Veteran's Day.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger is collecting cards and letters to give to veterans at a home in LaSalle.

He's asking residents in his district to mail them or drop them by his Ottawa office.

Then the following week, Kinzinger will personally deliver the messages to the vets.

According to his Facebook page: "Please mail them in by Monday, November 6th to 628 Columbus Ste 507, Ottawa, IL 61350 and give us a call (815) 431-9271 if you have any questions."

