Fiat Chrysler recalls over 700,000 SUV for brake problem

Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 700,000 Jeep and Dodge vehicles in North America for a brake issue.

The recall involves the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Durango from model years 2011 through 2014.

More than 646,000 of the recalled vehicles are in the United States.

An improperly installed brake shield could let water leak in and limit braking ability.

The automaker says brake booster shields were added as part of a 2014 recall, but a check of warranty claims found that some weren't installed correctly.

FCA says it is aware of one potentially related crash, but no injuries.