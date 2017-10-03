Beloit man charged with selling fentanyl, having guns

A Beloit man has been arrested on charges he was selling drugs in the city.

Rayshaun Roach, 35, has been charged with delivery of schedule II narcotic (fentanyl), possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver schedule II narcotic (fentanyl) within 1000 feet of a school and a probation violation.

Authorities say the Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Harvey Street in the City of Beloit Tuesday morning. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into heroin sales in the area.

Police say they found and seized 55 grams of fentanyl, $1400 in cash, two vehicles and four handguns in the home.

Roach was taken into custody and is now being held in the Rock County Jail.