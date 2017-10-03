YMCA leader leaving Rockford

The leader behind the YMCA in Rockford, is leaving.

Mike Brown is CEO of the YMCA Rock River Valley.

Now, he's headed to the YMCA of Greater Syracuse in New York.

Brown came to Rockford in 2011 and is credited with helping the organization thrive.

Before he arrived, the board says the Y operated with a deficit every year.

The board says it's launching a nationwide search for his replacement.

Brown's last day is November 10th.