Rockford investing in new gunshot detection system

Rockford aldermen sign off on a new police department strategy to detect shootings when they happen in the city.

The council approved the funding for a gunshot detection system, called Shotspotter.

It will cost $310,000 upfront and $260,000 annually if they stick with it.

Shotspotter helps direct police to illegal gunfire. Instant alerts direct first responders to the location of shootings so they can solve crimes and help victims faster.

"They are a proven vendor that is in certain place and several communities throughout the country so we are confident in their service," said Assistant Deputy Chief of Police Doug Pann.

Police say these systems will be deployed as soon as possible and up and running in the next few months.

