Three teens rob Rockford Food Mart

At approximately 12:18 am, Rockford Police responded to the Food Mart at 3205 Auburn Street for an armed robbery call.

The victims/employees of the store described the suspects as three black male teenagers (ages 14-17).

Reports say the teens entered the store armed with handguns and robbed the business for an undisclosed amount of cash.

All three suspects fled from the store northbound on foot.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rockford Police Department.