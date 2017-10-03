Local emergency agencies to have practice drills

In light of recent attacks around the world, local emergency response agencies are looking to have drills together in the area to prepare for a potential event that would require emergency response.

Agencies across the region will participate in a multi-agency drill that would simulate an attack at a public event. The larger agencies will take part in the event at the BMO Harris Bank Center. Some smaller agencies will take part in smaller drills in the area in Belvidere and Cherry Valley.

"As a responding agency, there's a lot we can to to prepare for that. Again, that is exercise our policies and procedures which is what we're going to be doing on the 11th with the BMO exercise."

Said Michele Pankow, of the Rockford Fire Department.

The exercise will happen at an IceHogs game on October 11th.