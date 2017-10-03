Northern Illinois group raising awareness for Mental Health Awareness Week

For the first full week of October, organizations across the country come together to raise awareness for something people tend to forget is important. Mental Health Awareness Week is about remembering those lost to mental illnesses like depression among others.

A northern Illinois group plans to host events around Rockford all week to bring what mental illness does out of the shadows.

"As we all know, there's a big stigma related to mental health. And that can come from outwards or internally and that stops people from getting the help that they need and the care that they need. Because they're too afraid to seek it. Because of how they'd be labeled or how they'd label themselves."

Said Danielle Angileri, the Affiliate coordinator of the National Alliance on Mental Illinois of Northern Illinois.

Mental Illness can come in many forms with depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder being three of the most common. To help raise awareness for what these diseases do to people who have them, NAMI is hosting a series of events around the area to encourage people to talk and seek help.

Tuesday NAMI will host an event at stepping stones for people with mental illness. Interested residents can register with NAMI's office or by emailing the NAMI email at NAMINorthernIllinois@gmail.com. On Wednesday a fundraiser is being held at the Pizza Ranch in Roscoe to raise funds for the fight against mental illness. Thursday NAMI will co-sponsor a fundraiser with Shelter Care Ministries and the Jubilee Center. And Lastly on Friday, NAMI will hold a rally for those affected by mental illness at Davis Park from noon to 1PM.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from mental illness, you can call the NAMI hotline at 1-800-950-6264.