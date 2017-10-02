Rockford-area woman survives breast cancer while pregnant

One in 3,000. Those are the odds of a pregnant woman getting breast cancer and that's exactly what happened to one Rockford woman.

Lindsey McClanathan shared her story at Swedish American's annual "Planting The Seeds Of Hope" event.

The 34-year-old found a lump when she was 36 weeks pregnant. She thought it might be related to her pregnancy but tests determined it was cancer. A week after her son was born she started chemotherapy.

"I think people would tell you I was brave and I would kind of laugh at them not to be mean but I don't have a choice. I don't have a choice to go to

chemo, I have to deal with this. I am going to be around for my kids," she said.

Lindsey finished her last round of radiation just a few weeks ago and is in remission.