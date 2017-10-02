Alignment Rockford gets new leader



There's a new boss in town for Alignment Rockford and she has some local ties.

Anisha Grimmett has been chosen to replace Bridget French. The Auburn grad will take over as executive director of college and career readiness for Rockford public schools. Grimmett is also a DeVry grad with a degree in electrical engineering.

"I love this community. And I love especially the children in Rockford. And I just want to be a part of something like Alignment Rockford that definitely wants our children to have hope," said Grimmett.

Grimmett previously worked for UTC Aerospace for 20 years in varying roles. Her first day with Alignment Rockford was October 2.