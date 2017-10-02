Volley for the Cure hits close to home for Durand

Volley for the Cure night is a popular fundraiser for volleyball teams to help fight breast cancer. For the undefeated Durand Lady Bulldogs, the night takes on a deeper meaning.

Emily Steder is a sophomore on the team. Her mom, Eve, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. It was tough for Emily to comprehend what her mom was going through a few years ago.

"For me and my sisters, we didn't really understand what was happening," Emily said. "Then my mom started going through chemo and all of her treatments. It wasn't really hard for me because I had a lot of support from my friends and family."

Eve Steder beat breast cancer about a year after her diagnosis and has been cancer-free ever since. She says the people of Durand made the fight much more manageable.

"Our town, Durand, is unbelievable," Eve said. "The community support from the students, teachers and parents really meant a lot to our family. The meals everybody brought and the notes we got really helped us get through, mentally, what was a huge physical challenge."

Emily is helping Durand beat all of its opponents on the court this season. They're still unbeaten with just a few weeks until the playoffs begin. But the Volley for the Cure night is one win that will stick out to her.

"I think this is a great thing to do," Emily said. "It would be great if we can find a cure for this. Because it really sucks when a loved one goes through something like this."

But in a community like Durand, much like with the volleyball team, nobody wins alone. It takes everybody believing in one another to pull through.