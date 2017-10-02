Hinostroza reassigned to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward Vinnie Hinostroza to the American Hockey League’s Rockford IceHogs.

Hinostroza, 23, split the 2016-17 season between the IceHogs and Blackhawks, tallying 6g-8a-14pts in 49 NHL games and 3g-4a-7pts in 15 AHL contests. The Chicago, Ill. native became the first rookie to lead Rockford in points during his 2015-16 campaign after totaling 18g-33a-51pts in 66 games for the IceHogs.

Overall, the forward has combined for 60 points (21g, 39a) in 86 career AHL games with the IceHogs from 2015-17, and 14 points (6g, 8a) in 56 career NHL contests with the Blackhawks over the last two seasons.