Group of Heartland runners raise $217K for Chicago marathon charity of choice

Over 30,000 people will be lacing up for the Bank of America Marathon in Chicago this weekend, including a Rockford group raising money for a good cause.

Heartland Community Church will have 251 runners representing them in the marathon.

Over the last six months, the group has raised over $217,000 for clean water projects in Africa.

Heartland leaders say they are excited to represent Rockford while supporting an important cause.

"We're representing the heart and the grit of this city. This great city. And being able to bring hope around the world that really is born right here out of the center of Rockford," said Josh Peigh, the lead pastor at Heartland.

The Chicago marathon is this Sunday.