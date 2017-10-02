Toddler shot while sitting on front porch with her mother, say Rockford Police

A 3-year-old girl has been shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in what Rockford Police are calling a drive-by shooting.

Lt. Brass said the shooting happened at 6:15 p.m. on Sunset Avenue.



He said a mother and her daughter were sitting on a front porch of a home when someone in a dark SUV drove by and started firing at them.



The mother was grazed by a bullet on her leg, said Brass, but the toddler was hit.



"It was a significant injury, but she's going to make it," said Brass. The little girl was in surgery at the hospital at the time Brass made those comments.



An hour after the shooting, officers were still collecting evidence at the scene and interviewing neighbors and potential witnesses.



No suspect description has been provided, yet, but Brass said it is imperative the community helps police find who shot a child.