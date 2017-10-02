Stateline residents visiting Las Vegas react after shooting massacre

"It was the scariest moment of my life."

That's Kayla Radke from South Beloit, who while visiting family in Las Vegas lived through absolute terror.

Radke says she and her family were out on the Vegas strip Sunday night, shopping and exploring, when the shooting started.

"Someone told my brother, turn around and run, and their were gunshots were fired, and so then they heard that and ran," said Radke.

Another Stateline couple says they were watching a show just down the street.

"It was surreal we didn't know what was going on... the hotels were all on lock down, the strip was on lock down, everything was shut," said Denise Giakas.

The Giakas and Radkes say they're both okay and were lucky they were outside of the Jason Aldean concert, where hundreds of people were gunned down.

A Machesney Park couple was among the thousands of people at that concert, but escaped with their lives.

A message from one of them reads...

"It was horrible. Straight chaos. Between people dropping and people trampled it's something you can't forget. Our friend was shot in the leg. We made it out. Lost our shoes.

We're told the man who was shot is recovering.

As are the Giakas, the Radkes and other Stateline families who witnessed the tragic event.

"I can't imagine, losing any one of them, my heart goes out to everyone who does have loved one who was killed in the craziness," said Radke.

