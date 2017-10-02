80's in October not uncommon

October is starting off very warm, but temperatures like these aren't unheard of for this time of year. A few days in the 80's usually pop up during this month full of fall weather.

Over the last 20 years, October in the Stateline averages 2 days in the 80's. In the last 10 years, there has been as many as 6 days in the 80's, during 2007 and 2010. The most days in the 80's during October, at least on record, was 1947, when 13 days were at 80° or above. That's nearly half the month spent on the very warm side.

This isn't record-setting territory, at least not yet. Most of the daily high temperature records are in the low 90's to upper 80's, so the days would have to be even hotter than the weather lately to get into the record books.

The mini heat wave will last through Tuesday, then temperatures fall to the low 70's to 60's for the rest of the week.