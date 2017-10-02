Rockford Police Department looks to install new gunshot data detection system

The Rockford Police Department recently finished a 30 day trial period with V5, a video surveillance, and gunshot data collection system.

Rockford Police says, this trial with V5 did not live up to their standards and they will not be moving forward with this company.

Assistant Deputy Chief of Police, Doug Pann says there were instances where the equipment was not operation during shootings. Tonight, the Police Department is seeking approval from City Council for a new company, Shot Spotter, a gunshot data collection system to be implemented within the city.

This new system comes with a large price tag of almost $600,000.