Name of Rockford murder victim released

Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed in Rockford Sunday afternoon. 

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says 25-year-old Keyuan Garden died at Mercyhealth Hospital at 5:44 p.m. Sunday after being shot in the back. 

Rockford Police say Garden was shot in the 3200 block of Glenwood Avenue, near Summerdale Elementary School, around 2 p.m. Sunday. 

Police are continuing to investigate this case. No suspect information has been released at this time. 

