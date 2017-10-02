Name of Rockford murder victim released

Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed in Rockford Sunday afternoon.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says 25-year-old Keyuan Garden died at Mercyhealth Hospital at 5:44 p.m. Sunday after being shot in the back.

Rockford Police say Garden was shot in the 3200 block of Glenwood Avenue, near Summerdale Elementary School, around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Police are continuing to investigate this case. No suspect information has been released at this time.