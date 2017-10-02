Man crashes car after fleeing from Rockford Police

A man crashes his car in to a steep embankment after taking off from a traffic stop, according to the Rockford Police Department.



It happened Monday afternoon on 11th Street near Lincoln Middle School.



Police tell 13 News they were conducting a traffic stop when the suspect took off. Police did not chase the vehicle. However, a short time later, the suspect crashed his car and fled from that scene. It's unclear if he is injured. No arrests have been made.



