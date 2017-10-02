VIDEO: Dozens dead after mass shooting in Las Vegas

Above is a collection of videos on the mass shooting Sunday night at a concert in Las Vegas.

A gunman, identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old retiree from Mesquite, Nevada, had as many as 10 guns with him, including rifles. Police say he was in a hotel room on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino and rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival, turning the expanse into a killing ground from which there was little escape.

At least 58 people died and over 500 others have been injured.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.