VIDEO: Dozens dead after mass shooting in Las Vegas

Above is a collection of videos on the mass shooting Sunday night at a concert in Las Vegas.
A gunman, identified as Stephen Craig Paddock, a 64-year-old retiree from Mesquite, Nevada, had as many as 10 guns with him, including rifles. Police say he was in a hotel room on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel-casino and rained heavy fire down on a crowd of over 22,000 at an outdoor country music festival, turning the expanse into a killing ground from which there was little escape.
At least 58 people died and over 500 others have been injured.
It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.