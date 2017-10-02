Rockford man convicted of sex abuse

A Rockford man has been found guilty in a sexual abuse case from 2015.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Joe Bruscato says Thawahson Wah, 32, was found guilty last Thursday of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and unlawful restraint after a jury trial.

Rockford Police began investigating an alleged sexual abuse in November 2015. They say Wah picked up the victim from school, took her to his apartment, would not let her leave and then assaulted her.

Wah now faces up to 10 years in prison and will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.