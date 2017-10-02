Roscoe fire hosts auto extrication event

Ten fire departments from across the Midwest came to the stateline this weekend for an auto extrication event.

During the training, firefighters practice for all kinds of scenarios where they might need to help someone trapped in a car.

Organizers say this kind of preparation is especially important in our area where we see more serious crashes.

"This training is helping these firemen, when they have to come across these unforeseen circumstances, they know how to cut these cars so it's not only safe for the patients but it's also safe for themselves," said Auto X Extrication president Becca Sprague.

The weekend long training event wrapped up Sunday where firefighters got to show off their skills in front of judges.

