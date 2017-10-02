Stateline man shot in leg in Las Vegas shooting

A Machesney Park man was shot in the leg during the deadly Las Vegas shooting.

The victim's friend, Ben Lipnitzky, confirmed with injury with 13 News. The pair were at the concert with a group of friends. 13 News does not know the victim's identity at the time.

"He's in the hospital now," Lipnitzky said.

Lipnitzky and his wife are safe after running from the Las Vegas shooting late Sunday Night.

"It was horrible," Ben Lipnitzky said. "Straight chaos."

The Lipnitzkys and a few other couples from the Stateline were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when a gunman began shooting at random from a Mandalay Bay Hotel room.

More than 50 people are now dead, and hundreds more were wounded following the shooting spree, according to police.

The gunman has been identified by police as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada.

Police SWAT officers used explosives to get into Paddock's hotel room where the suspect was inside. Police say Paddock had killed himself in his room before they entered.

"Between people dropping and people trampled... it's something you can't forget," Lipnitzky said about the scene.

When shots began to fire, Lipnitzky and his wife took off running, trying to find any shelter. "(We) lost our shoes," Lipnitzky says.

The couple were able to make it to the Tropicana Hotel nearby on the strip. That is when complete strangers stepped in to give them a helping hand.

"Met a wonderful couple that let us in their room at the MGM," Lipnitzky said.

The couple were not allowed back into their room as the Mandalay Bay, where they were staying, was on lock-down. They expect to miss their flight.

13 News will continue to update this story as we learn more information.