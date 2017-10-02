Illinois leaders sending out condolences for Las Vegas

Governor Bruce Rauner and Senator Dick Durbin are sending their condolences to the people and city of Las Vegas.

In a tweet sent this morning, Governor Rauner says, "Prayers for all in Las Vegas. Terrible tragedy. First responders have our undying gratitude."

And Senator Durbin also tweeting, saying, "My thoughts are in Las Vegas with the dozens of victims of this horrific gun attack. What a nightmare."

This comes after a shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

A gunman's attack killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.