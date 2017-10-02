Winnebago County Animal Services 'adopt a dog month' - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -

This month, animal shelters in our area want you to remember the dogs who are still looking for a home. 

Starting Monday - Winnebago County Animal Services is celebrating adopt a dog month. 

It's waiving adoption fees on all dogs in its Lonely Hearts Club and the Golden Whiskers Club. 

Those are dogs who are either 6 years or older, or have been at the shelter the longest. 

You'll still need to fill out an application. 

But for no charge, you'll get a lovable furry friend who's ready to go with a microchip, vaccinations and a bag of dog food.

