Winnebago County Animal Services 'adopt a dog month'

This month, animal shelters in our area want you to remember the dogs who are still looking for a home.
Starting Monday - Winnebago County Animal Services is celebrating adopt a dog month.
It's waiving adoption fees on all dogs in its Lonely Hearts Club and the Golden Whiskers Club.
Those are dogs who are either 6 years or older, or have been at the shelter the longest.
You'll still need to fill out an application.
But for no charge, you'll get a lovable furry friend who's ready to go with a microchip, vaccinations and a bag of dog food.
