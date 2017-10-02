Winnebago County Animal Services 'adopt a dog month'

This month, animal shelters in our area want you to remember the dogs who are still looking for a home.

Starting Monday - Winnebago County Animal Services is celebrating adopt a dog month.

It's waiving adoption fees on all dogs in its Lonely Hearts Club and the Golden Whiskers Club.

Those are dogs who are either 6 years or older, or have been at the shelter the longest.

You'll still need to fill out an application.

But for no charge, you'll get a lovable furry friend who's ready to go with a microchip, vaccinations and a bag of dog food.