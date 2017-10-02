Machesney Park man and wife accounted for at Las Vegas concert

A Machesney Park man and his wife are OK after attending a concert in Las Vegas that turned deadly.

According to Alan Lipnitzky, his son Ben and his wife Ashley, were on the Las Vegas strip when a gunman opened fire, killing at least 50 people.

Lipnitzky says he received a text from his son early this morning say he was OK. They had attended the festival with several other couples from the Stateline.

"I received a text from him saying 'Terrorist attack at the concert. We're OK,'" Lipnitzky said.

Lipnitzky says his son and wife ran to a small room at the MGM hotel to seek shelter while the shots were being fired.

"You pray they are OK, and Thank God they are OK," Lipnitzky said.

"We pray for those who lost family members, and feel for them in this tragedy."

Lipnitzky says the last thing he heard from his son was "I love you." He says he is unable to talk much as communication is difficult.

Police say this is the largest mass shooting in U.S history.

13 News will keep you updated as we learn more.