Off duty police officer killed in Las Vegas shooting

A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."

President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed change

Trump to promote tax plan in address to manufacturers group

The United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats

US to Americans: Stay away from Cuba after health 'attacks'

Trump says government is doing an "incredible" job in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico; San Juan mayor says it's 'killing us'

Trump praises Puerto Rico aid, mayor says it's 'killing us'

A park geologist says two days of huge falling rocks hurting and in one case killing people at Yosemite National Park doesn't mean there is increased danger

America's top diplomat is acknowledging that the United State is maintaining direct channels of communications with North Korea

Tillerson says US has direct channels to talk to North Korea

O.J. Simpson, former football great and Hollywood star, freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robbery

O.J. Simpson out of prison after 9 years for armed robbery

A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable future

OJ Simpson freed; parole official says he'll live in Vegas

New York's old Kosciuszko Bridge between Brooklyn and Queens was brought down on Sunday morning with a controlled demolition

NY's old Kosciuszko Bridge brought down in demolition

A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

The Latest on the shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

2 a.m.

A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died.

Several officers from California were attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. A Bakersfield Police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any of their identities.

More than 100 people were injured.

Lombardo says the suspect is dead.

The sheriff says they believe this was a “lone wolf” attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

UPDATE: 5.40 a.m.

Nevada sheriff says at least 50 people dead and at least 200 injured in Las Vegas concert shooting.

Nevada sheriff identifies Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock as the dead man suspected of opening fire on concert.

5:45 a.m.

Nevada sheriff: "We have located the female person of interest in the deadly shooting at a Las Vegas outdoor concert."



5:55 a.m.

Las Vegas concert is deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with at least 50 dead.

