Off duty police officer killed in Las Vegas shooting

By The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The Latest on the shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

2 a.m.

A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died.

Several officers from California were attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. A Bakersfield Police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any of their identities.

More than 100 people were injured.

Lombardo says the suspect is dead.

The sheriff says they believe this was a “lone wolf” attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

UPDATE: 5.40 a.m.

Nevada sheriff says at least 50 people dead and at least 200 injured in Las Vegas concert shooting.

Nevada sheriff identifies Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock as the dead man suspected of opening fire on concert.

5:45 a.m. 

Nevada sheriff: "We have located the female person of interest in the deadly shooting at a Las Vegas outdoor concert."
 

5:55 a.m. 

Las Vegas concert is deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with at least 50 dead.
 

