One suspect 'down' according to police in Vegas shooting

By The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

The Latest on the shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

12:05 a.m.

Las Vegas police say one suspect is ‘down’ after shooting at country music festival that has left two people dead and dozens wounded.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to incident.

