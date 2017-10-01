21-year-old dies in early morning car crash

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning.
Officials say a vehicle was going west on Mill Road when it left the roadway and hit a tree near Kindlewood Trail in Cherry Valley.
Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the 21-year-old driver Jacob Courtney was pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m.
Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
The death is under investigation by the sheriff's department.
