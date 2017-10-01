21-year-old dies in early morning car crash - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

21-year-old dies in early morning car crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning. 

Officials say a vehicle was going west on Mill Road  when it left the roadway and hit a tree near Kindlewood Trail in Cherry Valley.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says the 21-year-old driver Jacob Courtney was pronounced dead around 3:30 a.m.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. 

The death is under investigation by the sheriff's department. 

