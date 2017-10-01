One local family walks in remembrance of their two little ones

It's a pain no parent wants to feel, the loss of a child and for the Berillo family, it's a grief they know all too well.

"Were walking for both our daughters, our first daughter passed away, Ellyana in 2014, and our second daughter passed away in February of this year" said Rockton Resident, Cody Berillo.

Two daughters, who these parents never got a chance to know one died during birth, the other just hours after she was born.

Parents Cody and Ethan say it was only when they had their third child when they found out they each have type three Hereditary Lymphodema, a genetic condition that is usually fatal for newborns.

"Watching my daughter go through it, is heart wrenching" said Grandmother, Angie Jordan.

Both grandmothers say the best thing they can do for their kids is support them and talk about it. That's why they're here on the "Walk To Remember" honoring the lives of the children they didn't get a chance to know and sharing that grief alongside other parents who understand this pain.

"Its a really good support system to see that there are so many other families and its not just us that have gone through a loss" said Berillo.

But despite these two big losses, the Berillo's say they still have a miracle to celebrate

"After our first one we realized she was a miracle in itself and after we had our third daughter we realized how truly special we have to have her you know" said Berillo.

The Berillo's say their daughter Adeline is healthy as can be and the only words they can describe her as is perfect. "shes perfect, there's no other word than perfect" said Berillo.

While Adeline will never know her siblings, she walks with her mom and dad keeping their memory alive.