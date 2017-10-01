Friday Night Football - Week 6 Top 5 Plays - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Friday Night Football - Week 6 Top 5 Plays

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The 13 Sports Authority lived up to its number namesake once again providing the most comprehensive coverage in the area on Friday Night Football - we covered 13 games this past week as we hit the two-thirds mark of the 2017 high school football season. We definitely didn't have our shortage of great highlights as we had another great Top 5 Plays of the Week.

Enjoy the best from our local athletes, featuring Aquin, Harlem, Guilford, Genoa-Kingston, and North Boone.

Don't forget to vote for our Player of the Week! Results are announced on Facebook on Tuesday.

