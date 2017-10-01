Friday Night Football - Week 6 Player of the Week Poll

The 13 WREX sports team has chosen its sixth set of four finalists for Player of the Week honors from Week 6 of Friday Night Football.

The poll will be released every Sunday, with voting open to viewers on Facebook, Twitter, and the WREX website poll below until Tuesday evening, when the winner will be announced on the FNF Facebook Live show, seen on the WREX-TV page.

Here are the four finalists, with a write-in option open to any other candidates as chosen by our viewers. Submit write-in's to sports@wrex.com.

1. QB Ryan VanSchelven (Hononegah) - 13-19, 220 yards, 6 touchdowns, 1 rushing touchdown vs Belvidere

2. QB Troy King (Harlem) - 9-12, 259 yards, 4 touchdowns vs Belvidere North

3. QB Jonah Diemer (Aquin) - 18-29, 258 yards, 4 touchdowns vs Orangeville

4. WR Hayden Corson (North Boone) - 7 receptions, 167 yards, 4 touchdowns vs Lutheran

5. WRITE IN (Submit your candidate to sports@wrex.com)