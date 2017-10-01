UPDATE: Rockford Fire battles house fire on 11th Street

UPDATE: Rockford fire says crews are still working to extinguish flames at a home on 11th Street.

Fire officials say the blaze started around 5:30 Sunday evening on the second floor of the house.

The owners were not at home during the fire.

However, fire crews say a cat and a dog died due to smoke inhalation from the fire.

Rockford Fire is on the scene of a house fire near the intersection of 11th Street and 3rd Ave.

Firefighters say they were able to rescue a dog from the home.

13 News Reporter Megan Hedstrom is on her way to the fire to get more information.

We will update this story as we learn more.