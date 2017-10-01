Police: Man in serious condition after Rockford shooting

UPDATE: Rockford Police say they believe the victim was in a car, when he was shot in the back.
The shooting happened near Summerdale Elementary School.
Police are still on scene investigating.
A man is in the hospital after being shot in the 3200 block of Glenwood Avenue in Rockford Sunday afternoon.
Rockford Police say officers responded to the area around 2 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Around the same time a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital.
Police say the victim is a 25-year-old man. Officers say his injuries are life-threatening.
No suspect description is available at this time.
13 News will update this story when more information is available.
