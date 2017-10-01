Police: Man in serious condition after Rockford shooting

UPDATE: Rockford Police say they believe the victim was in a car, when he was shot in the back.

The shooting happened near Summerdale Elementary School.

Police are still on scene investigating.

A man is in the hospital after being shot in the 3200 block of Glenwood Avenue in Rockford Sunday afternoon.

Rockford Police say officers responded to the area around 2 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Around the same time a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital.

Police say the victim is a 25-year-old man. Officers say his injuries are life-threatening.

No suspect description is available at this time.

13 News will update this story when more information is available.