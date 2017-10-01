Police: Man in serious condition after Rockford shooting - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Police: Man in serious condition after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

UPDATE: Rockford Police say they believe the victim was in a car, when he was shot in the back. 

The shooting happened near Summerdale Elementary School. 

Police are still on scene investigating. 

A man is in the hospital after being shot in the 3200 block of Glenwood Avenue in Rockford Sunday afternoon. 

Rockford Police say officers responded to the area around 2 p.m. for reports of shots fired. 

Around the same time a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital. 

Police say the victim is a 25-year-old man. Officers say his injuries are life-threatening. 

No suspect description is available at this time.

13 News will update this story when more information is available. 

